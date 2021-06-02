Ernestine L. Carson
Ernestine L. Carson passed away on May 30 at her residence in Vicksburg. She was 90.
Funeral services for Mrs. Carson will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Zion Travelers M.B. Church located at 1701 Poplar Street, Vicksburg. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, June 4, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
You Might Like
Johnnie L. Williams
Johnnie L. Williams passed away on May 26 at Merit Health River Region. He was 67. Graveside services for Williams... read more