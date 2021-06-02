June 2, 2021

Ernestine L. Carson

Ernestine L. Carson passed away on May 30 at her residence in Vicksburg. She was 90.

Funeral services for Mrs. Carson will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Zion Travelers M.B. Church located at 1701 Poplar Street, Vicksburg. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, June 4, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

