A Celebration of Life will be held for Mary Carson on Saturday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church, 2715 Alcorn Drive, Vicksburg, MS. Mrs. Carson will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, June 4, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Mary was employed at Poly Vulc USA Inc as a Supervisor from 1998 until it closed in 2015 and was later employed at Motel 6 as a Lead Laundry Attendant from 2015 until her illness in 2020.

Mrs. Carson leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Alesia Truitt of Lewisville, Texas and LaToya Truitt of Vicksburg; three sons, Cedric Truitt and Romyeko Truitt of Vicksburg, and Roosevelt (Dijuana) Truitt of Byram, Miss.; two brothers Joe Nathaniel Truitt and Terance Truitt of Vicksburg; a nephew, Charles E. Truitt, Jr. and three nieces, Shandrea Nelson and Shamika Wilson of Vicksburg and Chantae Truitt of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren and a host of cousins and other relatives.

Mary Alice Carson transitioned peacefully at her residence on May 23, at the age of 59.