WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partner to host on-air political debate Tuesday

WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partnered together Tuesday night to host an on-air debate with candidates for Mayor of Vicksburg and South Ward Alderman.

The debate was held at the WVBG studio, 1123 South Street, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

To listen to the debate between South Ward Alderman candidates Alex Monsour (R-incumbent) and Vickie Bailey (D), visit the WVBG website.

To listen to the debate between Mayoral candidates George Flaggs, Jr. (I-incumbent), Daryl Hollingsworth (I) and Troy Kimble (D), click here.