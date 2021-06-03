Happy Hour Concerts return to Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation

Those working from nine to five may be looking for a reprieve from work.

If so, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation has scheduled an event that is sure to take the edge off of a long day at the office.

Folks that haven’t had to succumb to the daily grind are also invited to the SCHF’s Classics in the Courtyard “Happy Hour” concerts.

The concerts are free and reservations are not required, SCHF executive director Stacey Mahoney said.

“Although calling ahead will reserve a table for you,” Mahoney said, adding, food and drinks will be available for purchase during the concert.

The first “Happy Hour” concerts were held in 2019, and Mahoney said there was a good response. So much that, despite the pandemic in 2020, the “Happy Hour” concerts were offered virtually on Facebook Live.

“We had a wonderful response that way, as well, but we are happy to be back in person this summer,” she said.

Tables and chairs will be set up in the courtyard of the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, but concert-goers are welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets if they so choose.

Mahoney said the format for the “Happy Hour” concerts is staying the same.

Concerts are offered once a month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays in June, July and August.

The first concert kicks off on Thursday with the Tom Barnes Duo performing.

The Blackwater Trio “Deluxe” will perform at the July 1 concert.

“We have had Blackwater Trio perform here, but the ‘Deluxe’ version includes two local musicians. So, the five-piece band is new to SCHF,” Mahoney said.

The final “Happy Hour” concert will be held on Aug. 5.

Keys vs. Strings, a “favorite” at the SCHC, Mahoney said, is scheduled to perform.

Children are welcome at all the “Happy Hour” concerts.

“Kids enjoy music as much as adults do, and we want people to know this will be a kid-friendly event,” Mahoney said. “So come out and enjoy the music for free. You don’t have to eat or drink anything. We have that available for convenience.”

Food and fellowship, along with musical entertainment, is one of the many cultural activities provided by the SCHF, and Mahoney said plans are to continue to increase their offerings.

“We are trying to expand our programs like these free concerts throughout the year,” she said.

“Classics in the Courtyards,” which were noontime concerts offered for the first time this year, are followed by the summertime “Happy Hour” concerts.

“We know not everyone can’t make it to our lunchtime concerts, so these (“Happy Hour” concerts) have been placed in the evenings for a more relaxed feel,” Mahoney said. “We hope people will come out and support these concerts so that we can continue to offer them.”

For more information or to reserve a table, call 601-631-2997.

