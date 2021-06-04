June 4, 2021

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

By John Surratt

Published 11:08 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

A Vicksburg man was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond after his arrest Friday morning on a charge of receiving stolen property.

James Smith, 53, was arrested about 7 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop on Iowa Boulevard after a check of the tag on the 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup he was driving indicated the truck was reported stolen in West Monroe, La.

Judge Angela Carpenter set Smith’s bond at an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Friday.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

