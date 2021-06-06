Letter to the Editor: Vicksburg resident endorses Bailey for South Ward Alderwoman

On June 8, you have the opportunity to exercise your right to vote. I’d like to ask that you consider a change for the community of Vicksburg and the South Ward.

Use your vote, your voice, to help put someone in office who is willing to do what is needed to make changes in our community. Someone who truly cares about the citizens of the South Ward and Vicksburg as a whole. Someone who is willing to see that the needs of the citizens in our community are met.

That someone is Vickie Bailey.



She is a hometown girl who, for as long as I’ve known her, has only wanted the best for Vicksburg and the people who call this city home.



After the year we’ve had, now more than ever, we need someone who is not afraid to make promises, keep those promises and fight for what’s right and needed to make our community stronger and safer.



In closing, I’d like to ask that you think long and hard, even pray about your vote. Then, on June 8, cast it for the one person who is willing to work for the people of Vicksburg. The one person who is willing to fight for everyone, not just a select few. If you’re ready for change then again, that someone is Vickie Bailey.



Every vote counts, make yours count the loudest.



— Lori May

Vicksburg, MS