Outlook: Center for Pregnancy Choices holds Mother’s Day luncheon

The sun was out and the weather was mild, a perfect setting to honor soon-to-be moms.

On May 6, the Center For Pregnancy Choices held a Mother’s Day luncheon for all the expectant women who had been participating in their classes.

“This (event) was birthed out of wanting to honor these mothers who are doing this alone and to honor them for their choices,” CPC executive director Shannon Bagley said.

The CPC is a Biblically-based non-profit medical clinic and resource center that offers women answers to questions so they can make an informed choice, while also offering a variety of classes from money management to parenting skills.

The luncheon was held at the CPC parking lot at 1401 Adams St., and all those attending had the opportunity to enjoy a meal provided by Suge’s BBQ & Soulfood, a cake donated by LeeAnn Riggs and participate in fun activities that included a ticket pull for a new car seat and baby bathtubs that were filled with books, a baby grocery cart cover and handmade crocheted blankets.

Gift bags with information about pregnancy, coupons, bath bombs, a parenting magazine and candy were also given to every woman who was honored.

“It was just a fun-filled gift bag for mom and the baby,” CPC client service director Michele Johnson said.

Diapers and wipes were given to all the pregnant women as well as a Bible.

Johnson described the day as one of being with friends and having the opportunity to fellowship.

“It was also an educational time because we had speakers to come,” Johnson said. “We always want to take the opportunity to educate these young ladies and give them a place where they feel like they are part of something and help redirect their lives.”

Pregnancy can be an exciting time in a woman’s life, but for those whose futures are uncertain, a soon-to-be-mom can feel apprehensive.

With aid and support from the CPC, the future may not look so bleak.

“When the girls come in we pray with them and minister to them,” Bagley said. “And we are continuing to provide new programs oriented to what we see a need in.”

The CPC offers everything from pregnancy tests to 3D ultrasounds. Medical services are provided by licensed medical professionals and both staff members and volunteers work under the supervision of a licensed and practicing OB/GYN.

“We also do patient advocacy, so if a client just needs to talk. We have post-abortion counseling or help,” Bagley said, for those feeling the weight of their decision.

There are some women who are “broken and in need of prayer,” she said, which is also offered to those who come to the CPC.

Grief counseling is available for those who have lost a child or have had a miscarriage.

One of the CPC’s valuable services is the parenting classes.

“These classes are offered to help further a client’s education and teach them how to be the best parent they can be,” Bagley said.

Johnson said helping young women through a “time of crises” is meaningful.

“Parenting is a big responsibility, so to me it means we have a chance to redirect their thinking, to help them re-route their lives so they can see victory,” Johnson said. “It makes me feel good for them to know they are not by themselves. We don’t want to just help them to be a better person or a parent, we want them to see their life differently, so they can see that they can still be who they want to be.”

All services are free at the CPC and anyone needing assistance is welcome. For more information about the CPC, visit www.vicksburgpregnancy.com/contact-us.

