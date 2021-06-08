Vicksburg General Election: George Flaggs, Jr. wins re-election bid for mayor of Vicksburg

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has won his third election with more than 2,500 total votes.

In a statement posted to his official Facebook page, Flaggs said, “Thank you, Vicksburg! Let’s keep this city moving forward!”

Flaggs was in the running for mayor against fellow Independent Daryl Hollingsworth and Troy Kimble, a Democrat. As of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, Flaggs received 2,597 votes. Kimble came in second, with 996 votes. Hollingsworth received 240 votes.

“We did it the right way,” Kimble said in a Facebook Live address to supporters. “It’s disheartening that people say they want change, and they don’t. … We were expecting to be a lot closer in this race, and we were not, but I just thank God for this opportunity.”

There were 206 absentee ballots cast prior to election day, which will be added to the total number of votes.

Kimble, a former Vicksburg police officer, is presently chief investigator for the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and Central District Warren County constable, and defeated District 3 Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson in an April 27 runoff for the Democratic Party nomination.

The mayor’s race marks the third time Flaggs and Hollingsworth have faced each other in the general election. Hollingsworth ran as an independent in 2013 and 2017. Flaggs, a former state representative from District 55, ran as a Democrat in 2013 and 2017. He declared himself an independent in 2018.

Hollingsworth did not immediately respond to request for comment.