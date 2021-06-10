June 10, 2021

  • 73°

Vicksburg man sentenced to federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon

By Staff Reports

Published 2:30 pm Thursday, June 10, 2021

A Vicksburg man was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Michelle A. Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.     

On March 28, 2020, at 3:30 a.m., Darren Antonyo Mazie, 36, was driving during a city-wide curfew and encountered a Vicksburg Police Officer. Mazie possessed a firearm at the time and was a convicted felon, having been found guilty of burglarizing a business.

Mazie was charged in a federal criminal indictment with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pled guilty on March 3, 2021.

The Vicksburg Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway prosecuted the case.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Who did you vote for Mayor of Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles