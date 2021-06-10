June 10, 2021

Vicksburg Police report bus burglary

By Staff Reports

A bus was burglarized on Cherry Street, according to the Vicksburg Police Department.

At 9:57 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to an address in the 1200 block of Cherry Street in reference to an auto burglary. The victim reported that someone broke a window on her bus and stole the radio and a set of jumper cables.

