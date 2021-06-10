Funeral services for Willie James Daniel, Sr. are to be held on Friday, June 11 at 2 p.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11 in the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Willie James Daniel, Sr. transitioned on Saturday, May 29 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center. He was 65. He was a gas truck driver and member of Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his father Eddie Daniel, Sr. and Johnnie Clayton, and his brother Alfred Daniel.

He leaves his precious memory to his son Willie J. Daniel, Jr of Alexandria, Va., his daughter Stephanie Daniel-Williams of Vicksburg, his mother Artimease Clayton, his brothers John Henry Daniel of Vicksburg, Eddie Daniel, Jr of Chicago, Ill. and 4 grandchildren.