June 11, 2021

Vicksburg Police respond to two auto burglaries

By Staff Reports

Published 4:51 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to two auto burglaries on Thursday.

At 8:16 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to an address in the 1500 block of Skyfarm Avenue in reference to an auto burglary. The victim reported that someone shattered the passenger’s side front window of a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with a brick and stole a book bag with all her personal information and her credit cards. 

At 9:51 p.m. that same day, officers responded to Ameristar Casino, 4146 Washington St., in reference to an auto burglary. The victim stated someone stole a Glock 17 handgun from his Toyota Camry. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

