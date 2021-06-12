Freeman-Cornelius Engagement Announcement

Demmer Lee Freeman of Vicksburg announces the engagement of her daughter, Yolanda Freeman to Clarence Cornelius, Sr., son of the late Mr. Clyde “Jock” Cornelius and Fannie E. Cornelius.

Miss Freeman is the daughter of the late George Freeman, Sr. and the granddaughter of the late Katie Mae Cooksey, the late Warren Cage, and the late Georgia and Ned Freeman.

Mr. Cornelius is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jake Cleveland.

The bride-elect is a 1988 graduate of Warren Central High School and a 1998 graduate of William Carey College, where she majored in psychology and gerontology. She is the proprietor of Binah Academy.

The prospective groom is a 1970 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Smith, Ark., and a 1972 graduate of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, where he majored in business administration. He is retired from the U.S. Navy and works as a senior logistics analyst for CACI.

The wedding will be held on July 10, 2021, at the Levee Street Warehouse.

