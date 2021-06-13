June 13, 2021

All-County Baseball: The 2021 Vicksburg Post All-County team

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:00 am Sunday, June 13, 2021

For the 27th consecutive year, The Vicksburg Post is proud to present its All-Warren County baseball team, which honors the best of the best in the sport.

This year’s Player of the Year is St. Aloysius’ Wes Warnock, and his head coach Sid Naron is the Post’s Coach of the Year. It’s the second time Naron has won the Coach of the Year award, while Warnock is the first St. Al player to receive the Player of the Year award since 2010.

Congratulations to all of those that were selected!

