Man found shot in Kings, Vicksburg’s second homicide of 2021

A report of shots fired in the Kings community led to Vicksburg’s second homicide of the year on Monday afternoon.

At 2:33 p.m. a call was made to the Vicksburg Police Department that gunshots were heard near the Vicksburg Animal Shelter located at 100 Old Mill Road.

Upon arrival, officers with VPD discovered a 21-year-old male who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to VPD Capt. Mike Bryant, there are currently “several witnesses” interviewing and providing statements at the Vicksburg police station.

This is a developing story.