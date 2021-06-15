USACE Vicksburg District holds annual Engineers Day Awards Ceremony

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District recognized exceptional service during the annual Engineers Day Awards Ceremony held at district headquarters in Vicksburg on June 10.

Employees were recognized with a variety of honorary individual and team awards. The hybrid ceremony afforded those working remotely the ability to participate in the day’s events while also allowing in-person participation.

“Engineers Day is a celebration of our people and the value they provide to our district,” said USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert A. Hilliard. “These awards recognize our People and their exceptional commitment to duty, service, and their personal sacrifices for the sake of our community and the USACE mission. Our district relies on their determination and hard work each day, and we are proud to honor them.”

The following employees were recognized with individual awards:

Cheryl Boyd, Operations Division, received the Employee of the Year Award for extraordinary accomplishments and excellence in contributing to the district’s mission, outstanding demonstration of Army and USACE values, and leadership and mentorship.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Q. Tran, Engineering and Construction Division, received the STEM Employee of the Year Award for high achievement, excellence and leadership in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math for USACE.

Robbie Morphew, Operations Division, received the Park Ranger Award for professionalism and superb communication skills.

The Alternative Care Facility (ACF) Assessment Team received the Emergency Management Award for initiative, commitment and leadership in performing and completing specialized emergency mission assignments.

Dana Moree, Engineering and Construction Division, was the recipient of the Engineer Award for dedication and expertise in the engineering field.

Kenneth Mills, Operations Division, received the Wage Grade Leadership Award for excellence as a supervisor, serving as a role model for other wage-system employees and leading a team to accomplish quality, productive and safe work.

Matt McCurley, Engineering and Construction Division, and Deric Putz, Operations Division, each received the Student of the Year Award for their outstanding demonstration of initiative, commitment, competence and leadership while performing duties as students for their respective offices.

Emily Sykes, Engineering and Construction Division, was the recipient of the Administrator Award for exceptional administrative support to the district.

Paula McNemar, Engineering and Construction Division, received the Paddle Wheel Award, which recognizes an employee for excellence in specific craft and trade skills, for outstanding performance of duties and significant support to the district’s mission and goals.

Jeremy Stokes, Operations Division, received the Scientist Award for outstanding performance and dedication to the USACE and district mission.

Lauren Different, Engineering and Construction Division, was the recipient of the Professional Award for outstanding performance of duties and dedication to the USACE and district mission.

Chris Gurner, Operations Division, received the Gregory C. Raimondo Public Affairs Award for outstanding achievement in high-profile public service, including community relations and command information and media relations that enhance USACE’s image among partners, stakeholders and the public.

Tim Graham, Engineering and Construction Division, received the Commander’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO). Winders received this award for his significant contribution to the EEO program, assuring full opportunity in employment for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age and physical or mental disability.

The following teams were recognized with awards for outstanding performance:

The Arkabutla Lake Wage Grade Staff, Operations Division, received the Wage Grade Team Award recognizing their efforts in promoting and providing quality recreational opportunities to lake visitors exemplifies all the characteristics of professionalism, quality of service, and integrity as individuals and as a team.

The Technical Support Branch Survey Team received the Team Safety Award, which recognizes excellent service to the Vicksburg District and dedication to safety while on numerous assignments within the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the District, for Little Rock District and ERDC.

The Mat Sinking Unit (MSU) Revetment Team received the Team Award, which recognizes the team that best exemplifies the best practices for collaboration and cooperation to accomplish the mission.

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana that holds eight major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The district is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.