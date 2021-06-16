Funeral services for Maggie Williams, 102, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Shiloh MB Church in Rolling Fork. Rev. Dr. Reginald Anderson will be officiating. Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Williams died June 15, in Jackson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

