Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

A man was injured Thursday morning when he was thrown from his motorcycle while he was leaving Riverwalk Casino.

David Rutherford, 41, was taken to Merit Health River Region Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his left hand, left leg and back. Information on his condition was unavailable.

According to Vicksburg police reports, Rutherford told officers he was leaving the casino and accelerating when the motorcycle’s throttle stuck and he was unable to stop the bike, which hit the curb, ejecting him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

