June 17, 2021

Riverwalk Casino and Hotel (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

By John Surratt

Published 4:01 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

A man was injured Thursday morning when he was thrown from his motorcycle while he was leaving Riverwalk Casino.

David Rutherford, 41, was taken to Merit Health River Region Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his left hand, left leg and back. Information on his condition was unavailable.

According to Vicksburg police reports, Rutherford told officers he was leaving the casino and accelerating when the motorcycle’s throttle stuck and he was unable to stop the bike, which hit the curb, ejecting him.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

