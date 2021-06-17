Vicksburg man breaks in house; shot by homeowner

A Vicksburg man who broke into a house in the 900 block of Hillcrest Street Thursday morning was shot after the homeowner caught him inside.

Vicksburg police spokesman Lt. Johnnie Edwards said the man was being treated for his wounds at Merit Health River Region. His name has not been released because he has not been charged in the case, but he could be charged with burglary of a residence, Edwards said.

Based on accounts of the incident, he said, the homeowner will not be charged.

Edwards said the homeowner came home, found the man inside and attempted to hold him until police arrived. When the man made a gesture toward the homeowner, she shot him, wounding him in the arm.

The man left the house through a window and ran to the nearby River City Rescue Mission, where he was later taken into custody by police.

Edwards said officers do not know if the man was staying at the mission. The case remains under investigation.

