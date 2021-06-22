Aaron Smith passed away on June 19 at the Bluffs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He was 71.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend James Archer officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.