Bernadine Bracey passed away on June 14 in Corrigan, Texas. She was 60.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Michael Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, from 1 until 6 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.