Cedric D. Davis passed away on June 16, at Merit Health River Region. He was 34.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.