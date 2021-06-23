June 23, 2021

Four indicted by Warren County grand jury in February robbery

By John Surratt

Published 10:50 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Three men and a woman have been indicted on armed robbery charges in the Feb. 1 robbery of a man at the Motel 6 at 4107 I-20 Frontage Road.

The indictments were released at the close of the Warren County grand jury’s May term.

The multi-count indictment charges Tommy Lee Holt, 29, 4767 Lee Road, and Keion Jacorey Jones, 29, 208 Meadowvale Drive, with one count each of armed robbery and one count each of conspiracy to commit a felony. Holt was indicted as a habitual offender because he has two previous felony convictions.

Sushanna Renee Smith, 49, 1501 Military Ave., and Chicolby Ledale Johnson, 31, 3655 Wisconsin Ave. are each charged as accessories after the fact.

Holt and Jones are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at the hotel and taking $600. Smith and Johnson are accused of helping Holt and Jones avoid arrest.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

