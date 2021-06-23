PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi contestants sign autographs at George Carr dealership

The annual George Carr Miss Mississippi Autograph Party took place on Wednesday morning at George Carr Buick Cadillac GMC in Vicksburg.

Miss Mississippi contestants from across the state were in attendance at the party, signing autographs and taking photos with wellwishers. The autograph party has been hosted by the George Carr dealership for more than 20 years.

Preliminary competitions for the Miss Mississippi Competition will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The final night of the competition will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. All competitions will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd.

Tickets for all four nights of the competition are $125 and are available at the Miss Mississippi Corporation office, 820 South St. on the fourth floor or by calling 601-638-6746.

This year, the Miss Mississippi competition will be live-streamed. Packets are $15 a night or $36 for all nights and are available at missmisslive.com.

The last night of the competition will be televised on WLBT.