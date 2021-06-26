FRAZIER: Miss Mississippi brings hustle and bustle to the River City

It’s been a while since I have seen as much hustle and bustle downtown as I have this week.

Last year, businesses were closed and there were no planned events. The pandemic had taken over and all was quiet.

But since the numbers of Covid cases are continuing to shrink, things are feeling like the good old days.

Locals are out shopping, and there is a constant stream of riverboats boosting activity.

But nothing can compare to the pack of people the Miss Mississippi Competition brings in.

Not only are there the family members and supporters of each candidate who arrive for the event, but the Magnolia Belle and Beau program, with the more than 100 children who participate, brings in all their parents and grandparents.

Pageant week, as I refer to it, is a non-stop go-go-go time for all those involved.

There is the parade, the autograph parties, the preliminary competitions and, of course, the crowning of a new Miss Mississippi.

It is also a busy time for businesses.

The Vicksburg Convention Center plays host to the competition. Hotels supply accommodations to those who have traveled to the River City and retail shops and tourist attractions get a surge of visitors wanting to shop and learn about our history.

All that the Miss Mississippi Competition brings to our community is positive.

However, I have just one little question.

While no one would ever turn their nose up at the economic impact it has on the city or the hospitality we have the opportunity to provide to all those who come in for the week-long event — is there anyone besides me that in just a smidgen glad when pageant week comes to a close?

Maybe it’s just my age, but sometimes a good thing just can’t go on forever.

Goodness, gracious, I am pooped out already and still have a couple more events to cover.

Surely, I’m not the only one who is looking for a Monday morning reprieve — or maybe it’s just that I am the only one willing to admit it?

Whatever the case may be, pageant week is a busy time for many in the community and for all those who come to participate.

And tired or not, I am very thankful Vicksburg continues to play host to this iconic event.

