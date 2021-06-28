Charles L. Jefferson passed away on June 21 in Edwards, Miss. at the age of 62.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at Little Zion Church Cemetery in Edwards. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Community Center in Edwards and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Little Zion Church in Edwards.