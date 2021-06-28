The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com.

VWAA fall baseball

Registration for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s fall baseball season is open until July 9. The league is for players ages 9-13, and there is a $60 registration fee. To register online, visit vwaabaseball.org.

A separate registration will take place at a later date for players 8 and under. For more information, email the VWAA at vwaabaseball@gmail.com.

Golden Spikes tryouts

Tryouts are scheduled for the Golden Spikes Baseball Club in the 8U, 9U and 11U age groups in July.

Tryout dates are July 6 at Flowood Liberty Park at 6:30 p.m.; July 8 at Sports Force Parks in Vicksburg at 6 p.m.; and July 13 at Clinton Traceway Park at 6:30 p.m. Age groups are determined by players’ ages on April 30, 2022. For more informationan, call 601-415-1681.

Mississippi Blast tryouts

Tryouts for the Mississippi Blast 11, a 10U girls’ softball travel team, will be held Sunday, July 11 at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. at Traceway Park in Clinton.

For more information, contact coach Meredith Spencer at 601-831-1032 or email him at blast11softball@yahoo.com

Riverdogs baseball tryouts

Tryouts for the Riverdogs, a 10U baseball travel team, will be held on July 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Field 1A at Sports Force Parks in Vicksburg.

Players must dress in proper baseball attire, and bring their own glove and water. The team is for players who turn 11 years old prior to May 1, 2022, and they are not eligible unless they’re in fourth grade.

For more information, contact coach Paul Ashley at 601-218-9142 or paulashley31@gmail.com

Meet the Gators/Vikes

The annual Meet the Gators and Meet the Vikes athletic pep rallies will be held at Vicksburg High and Warren Central, respectively, in August. During the events, fall athletes in all sports will be introduced.

Meet the Gators will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Vicksburg’s Memorial Stadium. Meet the Vikes will be Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s stadium.

There is no charge and no tickets required to attend either event.

St. Al sports camps

St. Aloysius will host several youth sports camps this summer.

The St. Aloysius football camp is scheduled for July 12-15, and also has a $100 registration fee. This camp is for boys in grades 1-6, and will go from 8 a.m. to noon each morning at Balzli Field.

The Cheer and Flashette Kiddie Camp is scheduled for Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Al gym. It is for girls in grades K-6.

For more information or to register for the camps, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps or call 601-636-2256.

City Summer Camp

The city of Vicksburg’s Fun Time Summer Camp will be held at the Jackson Street Gym each weekday through July 16. The camp is for children ages 6-8, and registration is limited to the first 40 children registered. There is no charge to participate. Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive or the Jackson Street Gym.

Vicksburg tennis camp

The City of Vicksburg will begin its annual summer youth tennis camp on June 14 at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18, and runs from 8 to 10 a.m. each weekday through July. The camp is free, but players should bring their own water and racquet.

For more information, call City of Vicksburg tennis director Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.