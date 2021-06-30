Dodge Charger Stolen Last Week from Blackburn Motors
Officers responded to a call on Saturday morning, June 26, for an auto theft at Blackburn Motors on North Frontage Road.
It was reported that a car had been stolen between Thursday and Saturday. The car is a 2020 white Dodge Charger.
You Might Like
Vicksburg man with three prior convictions arrested for felony domestic violence
Deandre Royal, 38 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday night on a warrant of felony domestic violence. This is Royal’s fourth... read more