Vicksburg man charged with drug possession over the weekend

By Staff Reports

Sean Henley, 51 of Vicksburg, was charged in the early hours of the morning on Sunday with possession of methamphetamine.

The drugs were found in his possession during booking on a misdemeanor charge at the Vicksburg Police Department. Henley possessed 3.6 grams of the drug and his bond was set at $30,000 by Judge Penny Lawson on Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

He has been bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

