June 30, 2021

Vicksburg man in custody for capitol rape

By Staff Reports

Published 10:14 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

A Vicksburg man was arrested for capital rape following the assault of a woman on Saturday.

Corey Hicks, 30 of Vicksburg, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, June 28. Hicks received a $250,000 bond from Judge Penny Lawson and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

