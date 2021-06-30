June 30, 2021

Vicksburg man with three prior convictions arrested for felony domestic violence

By Olivia Mars

Published 9:52 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Deandre Royal, 38 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday night on a warrant of felony domestic violence.

This is Royal’s fourth domestic violence charge in 10 months. The prior three turned into convictions. Judge Penny Lawson gave him a bond of $100,000 in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday.

He has been bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

