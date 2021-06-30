Vicksburg Police respond to shooting into occupied dwelling on Monday morning
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating shots fired into a dwelling on Monday.
At 11:47 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of First North Street in reference to shots fired.
A resident of the area reported that someone shot into his apartment. A 2002 Mazda Protégé was also hit by gunfire in the incident.
