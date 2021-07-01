July 1, 2021

  • 90°

City of Vicksburg sponsoring First Friday Block Party downtown

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 11:42 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

Come on downtown and get your groove on this Friday.

The city of Vicksburg is sponsoring a First Friday Block Party featuring music by deejays Chris Burks and Kenny Green. 

The free musical event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Washington and Crawford streets. 

“This whole idea in sponsoring the event is to attract people into the downtown area so they can be entertained outside while at the same time patronizing the businesses,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. 

The is not the First Friday Block Party to be held downtown, Flaggs said.  

Last month there was a break in the schedule, but with the four-day holiday weekend, Flaggs said, he thought this would be an opportune time to crank the music back up. 

In addition to providing entertainment to those coming into the downtown area, Flaggs said he is also hoping the First Friday Block Party will serve as an example of how the city is flourishing.  

“We believe as people come in, they can see our downtown area and they can see the growth and development,” he said, adding the downtown area is not the only part of Vicksburg that is prospering. 

“There are other activities going on throughout the community including at the Sports Force Complex,” Flaggs said. 

Currently, softball and baseball tournaments are scheduled throughout the summer months, and on Monday, Vicksburg will hold its annual Fireworks Extravaganza. 

Flaggs said the First Friday Block Party event will continue through the summer months if it continues to be a productive activity for folks to enjoy. 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
Print Article