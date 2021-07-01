Funeral services for Mattie Sturdevant, 79, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Christian Light MB Church in Anguilla. Burial will follow at Fields Cemetery, Anguilla.

Apostle Larry Bradford will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

She died June 26 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.