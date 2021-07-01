Funeral services for Willie B. Rhodes, 85, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Green Chapel MB Church, Rolling Fork.

Burial will follow at Green Chapel Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Evangelist Marilyn Reynolds will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

She died June 26, at River Regional Medical Center, Vicksburg.