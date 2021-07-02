July 3, 2021

Child injured in fall off golf cart near Twin Creeks Drive

By John Surratt

Published 4:45 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

An 11-year-old girl was airlifted to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital Thursday after hitting her head on pavement while getting off a golf cart.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputies received a 911 call about 10 a.m. Thursday that an 11-year-old girl fell while getting off a golf cart near her home on Twin Creeks Drive.

According to Sheriff’s Office reports, the girl, who was not identified, apparently stepped off or jumped off the cart while it was still in motion, tripped and fell, hitting her head on the pavement.

Volunteer firefighters, an ambulance and paramedics from the Vicksburg Fire Department also responded to the call. The girl was taken to Merit Health River Region and later transferred by helicopter to Blair E Batson. Information on her condition was unavailable.

