Bally’s Vicksburg hosting food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays in July

A fun alternative to frequenting a favorite restaurant is ordering up at a food truck.

Food trucks have been around for centuries, but have recently grown in popularity since the 2008 recession.

By affording them the opportunity without having to break the bank on an investment, those interested in opening a business can do so more easily with a food truck. Food trucks are oftentimes seen at fairs, festivals, sporting events and in urban areas at street corners and construction sites.

As the popularity of food trucks rises, Bally’s Vicksburg, formerly known as Lady Luck Casino and Casino of Vicksburg, have been hosting a variety of vendors to come and set up in their parking lot, 1380 Warrenton Road.

“Our food trucks locate in front of the casino in the Sports Book parking area and in case of rain, we move the food truck under the Porte Cochere,” Bally’s player development manager Mickey Fedell said.

While the food trucks at the casino are a favorite with customers and management, Fedell said, the public is invited to line up and place an order with the vendors.

Initiated by the casino’s Executive Vice President of Casino Operations and Chief Marketing Officer Phil Juliano, Bally’s Vicksburg began hosting food truck vendors in January.

“Our other casinos had been doing food trucks and he (Juliano) suggested that we try them, and they have been a big hit,” Fedell said. “My first food truck was in January with Squeeze the Lime, a local food truck vendor. I then started to branch out to other food truck vendors in the area. The Jackson area has several food truck vendors and we have been able to bring the over. Some of our Vendors are Lost Pizza Co., Chunky Dunks Ice Cream and Small Time Hot Dogs.”

Most of the food trucks at Bally’s are open for business on Fridays and Saturdays, and plans are to continue offering a variety of food truck vendors throughout the year, Fedell said.

From 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, T&J concessions will be set up at Bally’s. Offerings include pulled pork sandwiches, chicken on a stick, Polish sausage, a variety of fries and funnel cakes.

Cash and credit cards are accepted, Fedell said.

The remaining schedule for the month of July:

From 4 to 9 p.m. July 9-10, Squeeze The Lime, specializing in tacos

From 6 to 9 p.m. July 16, Chunky Dunks, ice cream

From 6 to 9 p.m. July 17 Which Wich, sandwiches

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 23 –24, Small Time Hot Dogs, gourmet hot dogs

From 6 to 9 p.m. July 30-31 Bessie Roo, barbeque.

