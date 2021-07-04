Woman injured in ATV wreck in Warren County

A woman was injured late Saturday when she was ejected from an overturned all-terrain vehicle in which she was a passenger.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Merit Health River Region Medical Center and later transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center with what was said to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the ATV was not injured.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Department reports, the wreck occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday when the ATV overturned near the intersection of Shell Beach Road and Eagle Lake Road in the Eagle Lake community.

Sheriff’s deputies arriving on the scene found the overturned “side-by-side” vehicle off the roadway.

The wreck is under investigation by the sheriff’s department and no other vehicles were believed to have been be involved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

