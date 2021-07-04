July 5, 2021

  • 73°

Woman injured in ATV wreck in Warren County

By John Surratt

Published 12:08 pm Sunday, July 4, 2021

A woman was injured late Saturday when she was ejected from an overturned all-terrain vehicle in which she was a passenger.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Merit Health River Region Medical Center and later transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center with what was said to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the ATV was not injured.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Department reports, the wreck occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday when the ATV overturned near the intersection of Shell Beach Road and Eagle Lake Road in the Eagle Lake community.

Sheriff’s deputies arriving on the scene found the overturned “side-by-side” vehicle off the roadway.

The wreck is under investigation by the sheriff’s department and no other vehicles were believed to have been be involved.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think Vanderbilt deserves their spot in the College World Series?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles