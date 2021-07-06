July 7, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Vicksburg Independence Day 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:25 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Vicksburg was abuzz this weekend as people young and old gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Events and demonstrations taking place across the city culminated with a fireworks display and live musical performances at the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza.

