Stephen Vincent Rouse, 60 of Hattiesburg, returned home July 2 after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Steve was a Golden Eagle personified. A lifelong University of Southern Mississippi fan, he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Radio, TV and Film in 1982. He started his career at USM in the Marketing and Communications department, made many friends along the way, won several awards for his films and dedicated his career to USM as the Media Productions Manager.

Beyond his career, he was a family man. Steve loved beach vacations because he knew it’s where his girls were happiest. He devoted his weekends to soccer games and dance recitals for his two girls. He worked on the lawn to help provide an oasis for his family, he made the best steak and salmon on the grill and his love for blockbuster comedies was made evident with his frequent end boisterous laugh.

He was a good man with a heart of gold. (USM gold, that is!)

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Findley Rouse.

He is survived by his two children, Sarah Rouse Myers and Chloe Rouse Armstrong; his grandchildren, Hollis and Findley Myers; his father, William Felton Rouse; his sister, Debbie Rouse Green and his brother, Scott Rouse.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.

In lieu of floral arrangements, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Steve Rouse’s name are encouraged.