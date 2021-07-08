Vicksburg Police searching for 23-year-old in connection with child molestation
Police are searching for a 23-year-old Vicksburg man.
Kentrell Herrington is wanted for the molestation of a minor. He was last known to be at the address of 70 Stillwater Drive.
The Vicksburg Police Department is asking anyone who has any information about Herrington or knows of his whereabouts to contact them at 601-636-2511.
