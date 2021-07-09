Gift A Glove program provides new gloves, balls to inner city youth in Warren County

Thanks to Vicksburg’s 2020-2021 Junior Auxiliary Provisional Class, the Mission Park Baseball League received new athletic equipment this spring.

Each year, the Junior Auxiliary’s provisional class, which consists of new members to the organization, comes together to organize a charity project that benefits children in the Vicksburg-Warren community. The 2021 class chose to host “Gift A Glove,” which benefited children participating in the Mission Park Baseball League.

The league offers an opportunity for children who otherwise would not get to participate on a team to do so without having to pay registration fees. In the past, the league has provided gently used donations of gloves and other baseball equipment to participating children.

Through the Gift A Glove program, each child participating on the team received a brand-new glove and baseball. The new equipment was presented to the league at their camp on March 27.

For a glimpse into the camp and the project, watch VTV’s video at this link.

The 2020-2021 provisional class included Abby Arledge, Hannah Bennett, Baleigh Ford, Catherine Hadaway, Kristan Hill, Kayla Key, Jamie Stubbs, Heather Sumners, Margaret Thames, Morgan Tidwell, Valera Vollor, Madelon Waring and Chelsea Whitfield.

Sponsors for the Gift A Glove project included 601 Sports, Elite Performance & Rehab, Hennessey, Thames & Leavitt Insurance Agency, H&M Promotional Printing & Signs, Medical Associates of Vicksburg, Miller Tire Mart, Super Junior, The Vicksburg Post and Vollor, Vollor & Herring Law Firm.