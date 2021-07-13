Merit Health Medical Group Welcomes Dr. Joshua Holifield to Vicksburg

Merit Health Medical Group, in Vicksburg, is proud to welcome a new addition to its medical staff, Dr. Joshua Holifield, General Surgeon.

Holifield joins Merit Health from Corvalis, Ore., where he completed his residency in General Surgery at Samaritan Health Services — Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg.

Holifield and his wife, Emily, were raised in Mississippi and are excited to return to their home state. They have two children, Matthew and Sarah.

When asked why he chose general surgery, Holifield stated, “I chose to specialize in general surgery because I enjoy the challenge of combining my medical knowledge with technical skills to help patients overcome a variety of problems.”

Holifield is now accepting patients and his office is located in the Merit Health Medical Group specialty clinic on the second floor of Merit Health River Region, 2100 Hwy 61 North, (601-883-6300).

Services and conditions treated include, but are not limited to:

Gastrointestinal surgeries

Colon and rectal procedures

Breast cancer surgery

Gall bladder/biliary procedures

Hernia surgery

Thyroid and parathyroid surgery

Anti-reflux surgery

Skin cancer/melanoma surgery

Upper and lower endoscopy

Robotic and laparoscopic procedures