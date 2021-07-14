Vicksburg Police report shots fired into occupied dwelling
Late Saturday night, the Vicksburg Police Department received reports of gun shots.
Officers responded to a residence within the 400 block of Locust Street.
One resident stated that a bullet had gone through her bedroom window.
No injuries were reported.
