Vicksburg Police report shots fired into occupied dwelling

By Staff Reports

Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Late Saturday night, the Vicksburg Police Department received reports of gun shots.

Officers responded to a residence within the 400 block of Locust Street.

One resident stated that a bullet had gone through her bedroom window.

No injuries were reported.

