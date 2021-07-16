Donald Ray Turner, Sr., was born in Vicksburg and his early life was spent as a resident of the Kings Community in Vicksburg.

He was a graduate of Warren Central High School and Hinds Community College. Donald married the love of his life, Hazel Turner of Jackson, and was the father of one son, Donald Ray Turner Jr.

Turner died May 11, and leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife of 39 years, Hazel Turner, son Donald Ray Turner Jr., mother, Catherine Braboy Turner, 13 siblings and a host of nieces and nephews.

Collins Funeral Home handled arrangements.