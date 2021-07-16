Robert Lee Head

Robert (Bob) Lee Head, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, died peacefully on Thursday, July 15.

Robert was born on Dec. 28, 1932, in Eureka Calif. He was the son of the late Reginald Head of England and Evelyn Ruport Head of California. He proudly served his country during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged in 1956. Robert was married to the late Josephine Canizaro Head for 58 years. Robert (Bob) retired as the General Manager of Canal Beverage Company in 2003. He served as a baseball coach for many years when his sons were young and supported the St. Aloysius Athletic Club. He converted to Catholicism later in life and became a very active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, serving as an usher and helping with the collections. Robert was also very involved in the Republican Party, where he volunteered his time during elections at the voting precincts among other activities.

Robert is survived by his six children including Reginald William Head (Donna), Judith Head Stoy (John), Gregory Lee Head (Cathy), Donald James Head (Vanessa), Jeanine Head Hanks, and Joseph Gerard Head (Leah) and his sister, Marilyn Head Cramlett of Vicksburg. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Head and his brother, Donald Head.

Visitation will be held at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. in Vicksburg from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 18. Funeral services will be at St. Paul’s Catholic Church on Monday, July 19 at 11 a.m. followed by graveside services at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Robert’s grandsons: Robert Head, Michael Head, Cory Head, Justin Head, Ethan Head Lee Hanks, Cody Head and nephew, Kevin Sanderson.

Memorials can be made to Vicksburg Catholic School.