Wright-Sadler Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Alan Dean Wright of McKinney, Texas and Miss Candy Thomas of Tulsa, Okla., announce the engagement of their daughter Kylie Nicole Wright to Patrick Guider Sadler, son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Armstrong Sadler of Vicksburg.

Miss Wright is the granddaughter of Mrs. Phyllis Joan Wimer and the late Mr. Harry Junior Wimer of Branson, Mo., the late Mr. Paul Burns Caine of Claremore, Okla., Mr. and Mrs. Joyce Waymond Wright, of Georgetown, Texas, and the late Mrs. Ruthie Joann Wright of Flower Mound, Texas.

Mr. Sadler is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Henley Sadler, Jr. and the late Dr. and Mrs. George Warren Guider, all of Vicksburg.

The bride-elect is a 2003 graduate of Jenks High School in Jenks, Okla., a 2008 graduate of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., and a 2014 graduate of the University of Tulsa, College of Law in Tulsa, Okla. Miss Wright works as a Tax Research Lead for the Chick-fil-A Corporation in Atlanta, Ga.

The prospective groom is a 2003 graduate of St. Aloysius High School and a 2007 graduate of the University of Mississippi. Mr. Sadler works as a Software Sales Executive for Kandji in Atlanta, Ga.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’