Funeral services for Beatrice Ruffin, 85, who died Friday, July 16, at her residence, will be held at 10a.m., Wednesday, July 21, at Mount Zion M.B. Church in the Westside Community with Rev. Hugh Johnson officiating.

Rev. Byron Maxwell of Cool Springs M.B. Church in Vicksburg will do the eulogy. Due to recent events affecting the nations, only 50 people will be allowed to attend the service; however, a public visitation will be held Wednesday from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Carbondale Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements.

Ruffin taught school in the Warren County School District for 29 years. She was a member of Mount Zion M.B. Church in Port Gibson, the Claiborne County Baptist Aid, Warren County Missionary Aid, Cool Spring Burial Association, Vicksburg/Warren County Retired Teacher’s Association and Vicksburg/Warren Alcorn Alumni Chapter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Willie Mae Cadney–Aikerson; her husband, Joel Ruffin; and two brothers, Charles Aikerson and Floyd Aikerson.

Ruffin is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Christopher) Armistad of Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandchildren, Joel And Tori Armistad, both of Cincinnati; three brothers, George Aikerson, Jr. of Crystal Springs, Miss., Anderson Aikerson of Bessemer, Ala., and Marvin Aikerson of Grayson, Ga.; one aunt, Matile Clark of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.