Lynn Ray Helberg of Hattiesburg, Miss., passed away at Asbury Hospice House on July 14 at the age of 88.

Lynn is predeceased by his father, Walter Frederick Helberg and his mother Lydia Shultz

Helberg.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jaqueline Helberg of 43 years. They married at First Presbyterian Church in Vicksburg on Aug. 11, 1978.

He is lovingly remembered by his brothers Wayne Helberg of Mabank, Texas, and Gary Helberg of Tulsa, Okla.; his children, Debra Helberg of Tulsa, Selena Bullard of Lancaster, S.C. and Christi Dyess of Hattiesburg; his grandchildren Adri Bullard-Rogers of Matthews, N.C., Brie Dyess of Hattiesburg, Amelia Bullard of Lancaster, Addison Blair Dyess of Hattiesburg and his great-grandson Miles Bullard-Rogers of Matthews.

Lynn was born March 26, 1933, in Breckinridge, Okla. He graduated from St. John’s Academy and Junior College in Wynfield, Kan., in 1952. In 1959 he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree, majoring in Accounting at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., followed by Concordia Seminary in St Louis, Mo. from 1952 to 1955. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Lynn was in the accounting profession throughout his career serving in key roles with U.S Steel, Marathon Letourneau, Old Man River and M.G. Dyess before retiring in 2007.

Lynn had a passion for golf and was a member of the Timberton Golf Club in Hattiesburg.

A service of remembrance was held with immediate family and close friends at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, July 18 at 2:30 pm.