Photo Gallery: Malcolm Butler Football Camp

Nearly 300 players from across Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee descended upon Vicksburg High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the Seventh Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp.

The Arizona Cardinals cornerback, Vicksburg native and two-time Super Bowl winner started the free camp after his rookie NFL season in 2015 and has held it each July since. Butler, along with coaches from Vicksburg High and other high schools, led players through about two hours of drills and one-on-one work.

Butler is heading into his eighth NFL season, and first with the Cardinals. He won two Super Bowls with New England in the 2014 and 2016 seasons, helped them reach another in 2017, and also played three seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing with Arizona this offseason.

